By Candice Bannister/For Steamboat Today

The Tread of Pioneers Museum has spearheaded an exhibit partnership to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of two of Steamboat Springs’ finest institutions: Colorado Mountain College and Bud Werner Memorial Library. The exhibit, “A Legacy of Learning” provides a historical perspective of these institutions, from their founding to the thriving programs and services they provide the community today.

Via:: Steamboat Today