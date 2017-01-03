By Candice Bannister/For Steamboat Today

More than 100 years ago, Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp moved to the woods of Strawberry Park in Steamboat Springs. At 7 p.m. Jan. 10, join the Tread of Pioneers Museum at the Chief Theater to discover the legendary Perry-Mansfield in the original 1979 documentary, “A Divine Madness.”

What: Tread of Pioneers Museum’s Winter Film Series — Perry-Mansfield films

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10

Where: Chief Theater, 813 …read more

