By Matt Stensland

One of three groups hoping to open a marijuana grow facility in Hayden says a tax imposed by the town has created a roadblock.

“At the current excise tax, we are absolutely on hold,” developer Jon Peddie said. “We’re moving ahead and hopefully will come up with something that works for everyone.”

In January 2016, Hayden residents voted to impose a 7.5 percent tax on all marijuana that is grown in Hayden and then sold at wholesale …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today