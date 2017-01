Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

12:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a shirtless, drunken man walking down Lincoln Avenue downtown. Paramedics were called because the man was so intoxicated. The man was given a courtesy ride home.

1:35 a.m. Officers were called to a report of an assault at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

2:27 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today