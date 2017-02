By Andy Bockelman

Rarely do we actually get in the head of our movie canines, and as lovable as Old Yeller, Benji and Air Bud were, viewers didn’t always know what made them tick. But, as “A Dog’s Purpose” shows, just seeing the world through their eyes doesn’t intrinsically answer that question.

“A Dog’s Purpose,” rated PG

Rating: 2 out of 4 stars

Running time: 120 minutes

Starring: Dennis Quaid, KJ Apa, Britt Robertson and the voice …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today