By Andy Bockelman

Genius is rarely recognized in the right way, and in a divisive system that keeps members of society down, it’s even less likely that mankind can progress into the future. Hollywood’s efforts to convey this are usually less than subtle, but then, they aren’t as smart as the main characters of “Hidden Figures.”

“Hidden Figures,” rated PG

Rating: 3 out of 4 stars

Running time: 126 minutes

Starring: Taraji J. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today