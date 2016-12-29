A first date that involves a spacewalk, swimming in zero gravity, a robot in a red blazer — the science-fiction romance “Passengers” truly has it all in its telling of lovers who are literally star-crossed. Or rather, crossing stars.
“Passengers,” rated PG-13
Rating: 2.5 out of 4 stars
Running time: 116 minutes
Starring: Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Sheen and Laurence Fishburne
Now playing at Wildhorse Stadium Cinemas.
In the near future, Earth …read more
