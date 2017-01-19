Each year, hundreds of movies hit theaters — some awful, most mediocre and a select few features that will be remembered for years to come. Without too much fanfare, here are the top 10 movies of 2016 as selected by The Bock’s Office.
-
“Moonlight”
-
“Jackie”
-
“Loving”
-
“A Monster Calls”
-
“Fences”
-
“Hell or High Water”
-
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
-
“Deepwater Horizon”
-
“The Birth of a Nation”
-
“Hail, Caesar!”
10. “Hail, Caesar!”
In 1950s Hollywood, Eddie Mannix (Josh …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement