The Cure announced a stacked lineup to celebrate the band’s 40th anniversary on Saturday, July 7th at BST Hyde Park in London.

They are billing the concert as their “only European show of 2018. Interpol, Goldfrapp, Editors, Ride, Slowdive and the Twilight Sad will perform in addition to others

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: The Cure Enlist Interpol, Goldfrapp for 40th Anniversary Celebration

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone