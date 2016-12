By Teresa Ristow

Staff members from The Foundry Treatment Center are seeking volunteers to participate in a free session of stress-relieving ear acupuncture.

What: Free ear acupuncture

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

Where: The Foundry outpatient clinic, 1915 Alpine Plaza, unit C4

The center’s clinical director and two therapists are offering free 30-minute ear acupuncture from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today