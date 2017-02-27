By Tom Ross

When I learned this month of the death of longtime KBCR radio newsman John Larson, the news took me back to a different era in radio in the Yampa Valley when on-air personalities had more latitude to improvise.

John Peter Larson, 68, died of natural causes Feb. 4, 2017, at his home in Portland, Oregon.

Larson, who majored in English and education at the University of Nebraska, was devoted to toting a broadcast-quality microphone plugged into …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today