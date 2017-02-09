By Frances Hohl/For Steamboat Today

Despite catching on fire last year, “Lighted Man” Jon Banks will be back for this year’s 104th Winter Carnival, skiing down Howelsen Hill with fireworks shooting out of his backpack for Saturday’s Night Extravaganza in Steamboat Springs.

“It turned out OK. I’m still here,” Banks deadpanned to the audience at Winter Carnival’s opening ceremony Wednesday night where newly crowned Carnival Queen Meg Anderson and parade grand marshals Eileen and Lon Allen were honored.

