Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

12:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken woman at Après Ski Way and Village Drive. She had been at a Christmas party, and police gave her a ride home.

1:59 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man at a bus stop in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. He was walked to his condo.

Via:: Steamboat Today