Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

1:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken man at Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The man’s father came and picked him up.

6:53 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person with abdominal pain in the 100 block of Moffat Avenue.

8:24 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 1200 block of Memphis …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today