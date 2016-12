Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

1:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken woman at the Stock Bridge Transit Center. Police could not find her.

5:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:14 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a Houston woman who lost a diamond necklace valued at $300 or more.

