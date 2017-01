Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

8:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of someone trespassing at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

1:35 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man exposing himself in a parking lot on Curve Plaza. The man was issued a citation for indecent exposure.

2:11 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today