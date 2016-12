Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

1:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian near Walton Pond.

8:40 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza.

10:33 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Bear Drive. No injuries were reported.

1:17 p.m. Officers …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today