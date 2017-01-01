Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

9:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Central Park Drive and Mount Werner Road.

3:55 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suspicious incident at the Walton Peak trailhead near mile marker 148 on U.S. Highway 40.

4:16 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a business in the 2100 block …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today