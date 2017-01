Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

1:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Meadow Lane. Law enforcement responded to eight more crashes the same day.

1:55 a.m. Deputies were called to a report of criminal mischief in the 40000 block of Routt County Road 36.

3:01 a.m. Officers were called to a

