Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of harassment.

4:44 a.m. Officers were called to a complaint about loud noises near a steakhouse in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

5:29 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run near Walton Pond.

2:17 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of someone having a seizure in the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today