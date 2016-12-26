Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016
Police, fire and ambulance calls
12:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of harassment.
4:44 a.m. Officers were called to a complaint about loud noises near a steakhouse in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
5:29 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run near Walton Pond.
2:17 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of someone having a seizure in the …read more
