Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a complaint about loud fireworks in the 600 block of Pine Street.

12:19 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone trespassing at the Strawberry Park Hot Springs after hours.

12:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

1:06 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian …read more

