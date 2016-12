Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

10:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious person harassing employees at a business in the 1100 block of 13th Street. Police told the person to leave and not return.

3:11 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man who was stumbling at Yampa and Sixth streets. The man got into a car to drive and was arrested on suspicion of …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today