Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

12:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of moose at Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue.

5:49 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who wanted to complain about someone shoveling snow loudly at Yampa and Fifth streets.

6:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a person having a seizure in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.