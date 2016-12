Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:26 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a firearm that accidentally went off while someone was cleaning it. The firearm fired a bullet into a wall, and everyone was OK. No citations were issued.

2:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of someone who was unconscious at Chinook Lane and Walton Creek Road.

8:21 a.m. Officers were called to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today