Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

5:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of loud snowplowing at a hotel in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. Snowplows are exempt from the noise ordinance.

7:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 21400 block of U.S. Highway 40.

8:27 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a crash …read more

