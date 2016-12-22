Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

7:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Mount Werner Road.

7:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious person near the intersection of Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue. Someone was concerned about seeing a person standing in the road, but officers were …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today