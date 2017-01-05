Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

3:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a crash at Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue. There were seven other crashes during the day, but no serious injuries were reported.

5:58 a.m. Officers were called to a report of loud snowblowing in the 600 block of Mountain Vista Circle. Snow removal is exempt from the noise ordinance.

7:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today