By Matt Stensland

Place your bets.

The Yampa River Botanic Park is anxiously awaiting the return of their osprey birds from winter vacation.

The big question is, when will they arrive?

“It’s anybody’s guess,” Botanic Park founder Bob Enever said. “I would guess some time in April.

Last year, the Botanic Park had its first family of ospreys after a nesting platform was built. The birds were first noticed in May.

After a period of courting, the male and female hatched three chicks …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today