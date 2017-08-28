Home Contests The Salvation of Brian Wilson The Salvation of Brian Wilson Contests Aug 28, 2017 This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: The Salvation of Brian Wilson …read more Via:: Rolling Stone Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Watch 30 Seconds to Mars Frontman Jared Leto Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington at the MTV Video Music Awards Aug 28, 2017 On the Charts: Brand New Stake First Number One With ‘Science Fiction’ Aug 28, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Umphreys Mcgee New Years Run Presale Jul 16, 2015 LISTEN: New Music Week of 7/13/2015 Jul 13, 2015 NEWS: New Widespread Panic Album “Street Dogs” Jul 6, 2015 WATCH: Mumford & Sons – The Wolf Jul 1, 2015 WATCH: ONCE A DAY Michael Franti & Spearhead Jun 30, 2015