By Joel Reichenberger

Lennon Vaughan took to the snow at Park City Mountain Resort in Utah this week and did what he does. He skied.

The Steamboat Springs-raised freestyle skier flew off jumps. He threw grabs, he spun in the air and slid across rails, even though rails have proven a particular weakness.

Vaughan, who specializes in ski halfpipe, has the big dreams, of X Games medals and Olympic trips, but the day at the resort was more about fun …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today