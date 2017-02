By Joel Reichenberger

It didn’t necessarily make sense that a playoff matchup with Fort Collins was the game the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team was hoping for.

The Sailors had played the Lambkins twice during the regular season and lost both times, 4-2 in the second game.

Still, the Sailors won round three, knocking off Fort Collins 3-2 Friday night in the second round of the Colorado hockey playoffs.

