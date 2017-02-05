By Beth Watson/For Steamboat Today

During winter months, even as Northwest Colorado residents enjoy activities in the fresh mountain air, they also tend to spend more time indoors, breathing indoor air. If stoves or furnaces malfunction, families can be at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, a leading cause of poisoning deaths in the U.S.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, toxic gas — a by-product of the incomplete combustion of fuels. Furnaces, stoves, wood or gas fireplaces, grills, generators, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today