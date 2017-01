By Joel Reichenberger

The Hayden High School girls basketball team hung tough Friday and Saturday with both its opponents, but couldn’t manage a win in either game.

The Tigers lost at home to Rangely, 41-29, on Friday, then hit the road to Meeker on Saturday and lost, 56-30.

“We have to learn to play a complete game,” coach Michelle Wilkie said. “We have some kids really trying to step up, really working hard, so we need to take that and …read more

