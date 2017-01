By Joel Reichenberger

Hayden High School wrestling coach Chad Jones admitted his team’s Thursday evening clash with Moffat County High School may not make for much of a dual.

Hayden vs. Moffat County wrestling dual

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Hayden High School

What: The Tigers and the Bulldogs renew their mat rivalry in Hayden’s only home wrestling action of the season

“They have a full team,” he said. “We have half a team.”

Via:: Steamboat Today