Wondering what to do and where to go in Steamboat Springs? We’ve got you covered with this weekend’s top 10 events.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Grand Opening Celebration | 5 to 8 p.m. | Amici, 635 Lincoln Ave., next door to Colorado High 5

Celebrate the grand opening of Steamboat’s newest downtown boutique, Amici. Handcrafted and found goods from around the world will be featured, along with cupcakes, light appetizers and a raffle.