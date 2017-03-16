Wondering what to do and where to go in Steamboat Springs? We’ve got you covered with this weekend’s top 10 events.

Friday, March 17

Taste of History — Tread of Pioneers Museum, noon.

Historic cooking methods, recipes and food tastings. Nancy Mucklow and friends will discuss the history of soups and their importance to Routt County families, especially cowboys and ranchers. 800 Oak St.

Rebecca Folsom — Depot Art Center, 4 to 6 p.m.

Rebecca Folsom, from Boulder, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today