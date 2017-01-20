Taste of History Food Series-Routt County Pies and Coffee| noon | Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St. | Free



Historic cooking methods, recipes and food tastings. We will make and serve pies from local recipes, including pies made from local fruits that are available in Routt County including strawberries, rhubarb, and apples. The presenters, Nancy Mucklow and friends, will also discuss the availability of sarvisberries and thimbleberries for pies, and how to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today