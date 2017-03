Tuesday, March 14, 2017

12:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a fight in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. A man punched his roommate after confronting the roommate about stealing his toilet paper. Police cited the man who threw the punch for assault. His roommate was cited for theft.

12:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a bar in the 800 block …read more

