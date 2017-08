Tom DeLonge’s Angels & Airwaves project will celebrate their 2006 debut We Don’t Need to Whisper with an EP featuring acoustic reworkings of four songs from that album.

The We Don’t Need to Whisper – Acoustic EP is out now on DeLonge’s To the Stars site, with the EP heading to streaming services on Friday.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Tom DeLonge’s Angels & Airwaves Rework Songs for Acoustic EP

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone