Home Contests Tommy Keene Dies at 59 Tommy Keene Dies at 59 Contests Nov 24, 2017 By Martin Kielty New wave and power pop singer-songwriter Tommy Keene has died at the age of 59. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Bjork Reveals Unreleased Collaboration with Wu Tang Clan’s RZA Nov 24, 2017 The National Celebrate Thanksgiving with Another ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Cover Nov 24, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Umphreys Mcgee New Years Run Presale Jul 16, 2015 LISTEN: New Music Week of 7/13/2015 Jul 13, 2015 NEWS: New Widespread Panic Album “Street Dogs” Jul 6, 2015 WATCH: Mumford & Sons – The Wolf Jul 1, 2015 WATCH: ONCE A DAY Michael Franti & Spearhead Jun 30, 2015