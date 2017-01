By Scott Franz

Citing work demands and his desire to spend more time with his family, Steamboat Springs City Councilman Tony Connell plans to step down from the council next month.

“My work demands at Connell Resources have changed this year, and I will be unable to dedicate myself to the council at the level of commitment that I believe is necessary to do a good job,” Connell wrote in a letter announcing his planned resignation. “I also hope …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today