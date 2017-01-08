By Jimmy Westlake/For Steamboat Pilot & Today

2017 is really a one-event year, for much of the U.S. All other celestial events pale into insignificance compared to this one.

This is the year of the Great Solar Eclipse. The BIG one. The one that U.S. astronomy enthusiasts have been waiting for since 1979.

On Aug. 21, the shadow of the moon will sweep across the 48 contiguous states, from coast to coast, putting millions of people within a short drive of one of nature’s …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today