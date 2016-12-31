The year just ended saw several major sports stories, including a league title for Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer, formation of a new professional sports team and the end of the USA Pro Challenge bike race.

Following are summaries of the top 10 sports stories of 2016.

Ladley gets golden

Matt Ladley had put together a solid career as a pro snowboarder in the half-pipe heading into 2016. He elevated that with one of the biggest accomplishments …read more

