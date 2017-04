By Teresa Ristow

When 8-year-old border collie Kenna sees a trio of plastic hurdles or a series of slalom weave poles, she knows just what to do.

Breed: Border collie

Age: 8 ½

Weight: 35 pounds

Favorite treat: Happy Howie’s meat roll

Via:: Steamboat Today