By Teresa Ristow/For Steamboat Pilot & Today

Wellington the champion Berner

Beth Dennehy fell into the show ring eight years ago when she adopted her second Bernese mountain dog, Wellington. Dennehy was at the top of a breeder’s list to get a new Berner after her first pup, Clara, unexpectedly died of cancer.

Wellington the champion Berner

Dylan joins family of nationally known retrievers

Bull terrier Stormy has taste for winning

Agile border collie Kenna speeds through the course

<inline …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today