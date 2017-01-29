By Joel Reichenberger

Eighth place isn’t always something to brag about, but Steamboat Springs High School wrestling coach Travis Bryant said the tournament at which his team achieved that place, the Valley Viking Invitational in Gilcrest, made the feat notable.

“That was a top-notch tournament,” Bryant said. “We ended up eighth. In a tournament like that, I’m happy with it.”

Some bad luck cost the team higher placings. Many wrestlers ran up against their state-mandated daily quota on matches, five,

