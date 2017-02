By Scott Miller, Vail Daily

Not many apartments get built in the Vail Valley without some sort of government subsidy. Developer Peter Dumon may buck that trend.

The Vail Town Council voted 4-3 Feb. 21 to approve a 170-suite Marriott Residence Inn and 102 apartments, 96 of them deed-restricted for workers, on the site of the former 2-acre site of the Roost Lodge in West Vail.

The deed-restricted apartments would be leased only to long-term renters who work at a town of …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today