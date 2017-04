By Joel Reichenberger

Winter Boese led the way for the Steamboat Springs High School track team Saturday at the Micky Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction.

The Steamboat sophomore won the girls 800-meter run at the 22-team event. She laid down a personal best time of 2 minutes, 26.73 seconds, besting a field of 40 runners.

The time has Boese ranked ninth in the state.

Other highlights for Steamboat at the meet included a fifth-place finish by the girls 3,200-meter relay team, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today