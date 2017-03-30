By Suzie Romig/For Steamboat Today

An inquisitive crowd attended the recent Yampa Valley Sustainability Council Talking Green program on anaerobic digestion to learn how organic waste can be turned into energy and fuel using methods from do-it-yourself projects to industrial-scale equipment that could transform consumer waste at a large ski area.

The difference between household composting and anaerobic digestion is that the former relies on oxygen, while anaerobic digestion is a process where microorganisms break down biodegradable materials in the absence …read more

