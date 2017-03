By Matt Stensland

Transcripts released this week show the District Attorney’s Office is offering the man charged with 41 felonies a deal that means he could spend 18.2 years in prison.

The accusations against Miguel Diaz-Martinez, 60, are that he exchanged drugs for sex with underage girls.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today asked for the transcripts after a portion of a Jan. 26 hearing was closed to the public.

District Judge Shelley Hill ruled Thursday that the hearing should …read more

